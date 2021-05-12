Palestinian supporters in Pakistan torch Zionist flag

The protest was held on Wednesday in front of the National Press Club in the Pakistani capital attended by officials and activists of the Quds Liberation Movement and Imamia Students Organization.

They strongly condemned the bombing of Gaza Strip by the illegitimate Zionist regime and the continuing attacks on defenseless people in Gaza.

Protesters chanted slogans against the Zionist regime and the United States while shouting for freedom and supporting the Palestinian resistance.

Speakers at the rally blamed human rights groups' silence on Israel's anti-humanitarian actions in the Gaza Strip, especially the weak response of the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to hold the Tel Aviv regime accountable.

They also cited the alliance of some Arab rulers in the region with Zionist leaders and the attempt to normalize relations with the fake regime as one of the factors that unleashed the Zionists and increased problems for the residents of Jerusalem.

The young protesters expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people and stressed the unity of the Pakistani people in defending the liberation of Al-Quds.

They called on the Pakistani government to form a joint front against the occupying regime in Jerusalem with the help of influential countries and genuine supporters of the Palestinian people.

The participants also torched the flags of Zionist regime and the United States, while raising the flag of Palestine and chanted slogans in support of the Resistance Front.

Pakistan is also scheduled to hold a "Palestine Day" on Friday (May 14th) to declare its support for the Palestinian people and condemn the Zionist regime's aggression.

“I am PM of Pakistan and we stand with Gaza,” said Prime Minister Imran Khan in a tweet Wednesday.

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry last night in a statement strongly condemning the air strikes by Zionist regime in Gaza said the indiscriminate use of force against defenseless Palestinians, causing death and injuries, defies all humanitarian norms and human rights laws.

“Pakistan calls upon the international community to put an end to the blatant use of force and flagrant violation of human rights of the Palestinian people,” it said.

Pakistani political leaders, including the leaders of the Jamaat-e-Islami, Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam, Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan People's Party and Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen also sent messages of solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people.

272**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish