May 13, 2021, 12:10 AM
Journalist ID: 1843
News Code: 84327935
0 Persons

Veep felicitates counterparts in Islamic world on Eid al-Fitr

Veep felicitates counterparts in Islamic world on Eid al-Fitr

Tehran, May 13, IRNA – First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri in separate messages felicitated counterparts in Islamic countries on the blessed Eid al-Fitr.

Jahangiri referred to the impacts of worshiping and thanking God in holy month of Ramadan on strengthening the spirit, and fostering piety and brotherhood in the soul of who spent the Holy month of Ramadan truly fasting.

He hoped the auspicious occasion that is the harbinger of Almighty Allah’s forgiving and being merciful towards His servants, the ties of friendship and amicable relations among the world Muslims, too, will be further strengthened among the world Muslims.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 1 =