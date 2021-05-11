Iran, Saudi Arabia on path of easing tensions: Pakistani FM

Shah Mahmood Qureshi made the remarks during a press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday to explain the purpose of Pakistani Prime Minister's recent visit to Saudi Arabia and his meetings with the Saudi officials.

Referring to his meeting with the Saudi Foreign Minister Qureshi added in this meeting, Faisal bin Farhan briefed him about Saudi efforts to start dialogue with Iran which was also confirmed by the Iranian foreign ministry.

The Pakistani Foreign Minister added the flexibility of the parties in the negotiations is very encouraging and Pakistan feels that its desire to strengthen Islamic unity, especially the removal of differences between Iran and Saudi Arabia, is being realized.

"There is a gap between Iran and Saudi Arabia, but fortunately the move has begun to close that gap and we hope the efforts will succeed," he said.

Qureshi said Turkish foreign minister's visit to Riyadh and Saudi Arabia's invitation to the Emir of Qatar to visit Saudi Arabia are signs of easing tensions between the region and a common vision for lasting peace and stability.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan paid a three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia last Saturday. The visit came as Imran Khan welcomed the Saudi Crown Prince's remarks on May 29 in which he hoped to have good relations with the Islamic Republic, and said Riyadh's efforts to repair relations with Tehran were in the interest of the Islamic Ummah.

The Pakistani Foreign Minister, who accompanied Imran Khan on his official visit to Saudi Arabia, confirmed in an interview with Dunya News that the Pakistani Prime Minister had discussed recent developments in the region with Mohammad bin Salman.

Qureshi added that he was scheduled to travel to the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, where he would pursue peace efforts, as Baghdad has been the focus of some regional de-escalation efforts in recent weeks.

Welcoming efforts by Iran and Saudi Arabia to clear misunderstandings, the Pakistani foreign minister said that the way to end tensions was very long but Tehran and Riyadh had begun their efforts.

