Iran ready to make joint efforts to remove regional misunderstandings: Envoy

Islamabad, Nov 27, IRNA -- Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan while welcoming Prime Minister Imran Khan’s initiative to mediate in region expressed his country’s readiness for joint efforts to remove understandings among regional states.

During an exclusive interview with Pakistan’s 24 News TV channel, Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini said Iran welcomes and supports the initiative of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to mediate between Tehran and Riyadh. However, Islamabad did not receive proper response from Saudi Arabia.

He added Iran is looking for appropriate solutions to resolve misunderstandings, and that is why President of Iran had proposed a peace plan.

Hosseini to a question said Iran and Pakistan have a long common border and both countries' relations have historical, cultural, literary and geographical commonalities.

The ambassador said there are many countries that cannot see Pak-Iran relations growing and terrorist groups and separatist groups are a common threat to both Iran and Pakistan.

“We believe that with the efforts of the leaders of both countries problems and obstacles can be overcome,” he viewed.

He also announced that Pakistan-Iran 21st Joint Economic Commission and Border Trade Committee will also meet soon.

