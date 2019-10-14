Islamabad can play major role for peace in Persian Gulf: Experts

The experts while giving analysis on Radio Pakistan about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent visit to Iran said that it will be helpful to defuse tension between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan paid his second official visit to Iran on Sunday as part of his initiative to promote peace and security in the region.

During the visit, the Prime Minister had meetings with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

An international relations expert Dr. Farooq Hasnat said that Pakistan has historic and brotherly relations with Iran since long.

Both the countries remained supportive to each other in difficult times. The relations between Riyadh and Tehran had a profound impact on the relationship between Islamabad and Tehran owing to Islamabad’s closeness with Riyadh.

He said Pakistan is willing to play its role towards strengthening peace and stability in the region and to defuse the prevailing tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran. Pakistan will act as a facilitator, not as a mediator to help de-escalation.

Another analyst Dr. Rasheed Ahmed Khan said Pakistan is in the unique position of having ties with Iran and Saudi Arabia in current circumstances.

He said the effort to promote regional peace by the incumbent government must be lauded. Pakistan would have to assure Iran that it would play a neutral role to promote peace.

“Pakistan can play a major role for peace if it is able to pull off a diplomatic coup and reduce tensions in the Persian Gulf,” he said.

Pakistan and Iran have overcome a major hiccup in their relations after the two neighbors agreed not to allow any third party to derail their longstanding ties.

Dr. A.Z. Hilali said it is an honor for Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan to be given the responsibility to mediate in reducing misunderstandings between United States and Iran.

US President himself requested PM Imran Khan for the mediation. Pakistan and Iran are the neighboring countries and share common border. Both Iran and Pakistan have supported each other in crucial times.

He said the visit of PM Imran Khan to Tehran was part of an initiative to promote peace and security in the region. Pakistan has strong relations with Saudi Arabia and also maintains good relations with Iran.

“It is the time that Muslim Ummah should be united to combat the challenges of Muslim World,” he said.

Professor Dr. Zafar Nawaz Jaspal said Prime Minister Imran Khan met Iranian official on the sidelines of UN General Assembly session and also visited Saudi Arabia before going to United Nations.

He said PM Imran Khan being an emerging Islamic leader needs to play his role to resolve disputes between Muslim Ummah through mediation.

Analyst Dr. Khurram Iqbal in his views said Pakistan has expressed desire to mediate between Iran and Saudi Arabia. This desire of Pakistan is driven by Pakistan's concerns for regional peace.

272**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish