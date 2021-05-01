Iran, Saudi rapprochement to strengthen Muslim World: Pakistani daily

Daily ‘Dawn’ in its editorial comments on Saturday said the surprising change in tone of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman towards Iran is indeed a welcome development in the region.

It noted this conciliatory tone is far from the warlike statements the prince was issuing not too long ago, threatening to take the battle to Iran.

It said across the Middle East, Iran and Saudi Arabia have been on the opposite ends of the geopolitical spectrum.

“Saudi Arabia remains part of the American geostrategic alliance in the region, whereas Tehran has been the biggest adversary of this bloc in the aftermath of the Islamic Revolution,” said Dawn.

The editorial said the major question is, what has prompted the crown prince to change course? Some say the change of guard in Washington may be the trigger.

“Perhaps the realisation has dawned in Riyadh that instead of depending on outsiders to settle regional issues, the countries of the Middle East need to sort out their own problems,” viewed Dawn.

It added primarily, it is hoped some accord can be reached to end the destructive war in Yemen, and to start rebuilding a shattered Syria.

“Any Saudi-Iranian rapprochement will also have a positive impact on Shia-Sunni relations across the Islamic world, and both Riyadh and Tehran need to put in their best efforts to make the effort succeed,” noted Dawn.

Earlier Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan had welcomed the statement of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince on good relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Prime Minister n a tweet said: We welcome Saudi Arabia’s initiative for peace with Iran.

“Iran is our neighbour and Saudi Arabia is our closest friend and this peace initiative will strengthen the Muslim Ummah,” he said.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh while reacting to the recent remarks of the Saudi Crown Prince said that the two important regional countries and the Islamic world could enter a new chapter of engagement and cooperation through constructive dialogue to achieve regional peace, stability and development by overcoming disputes.

