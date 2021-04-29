Pakistan PM welcomes Saudi Crown Prince’s remarks on good ties with Iran

Prime Minister n a tweet said: We welcome Saudi Arabia’s initiative for peace with Iran.

“Iran is our neighbour and Saudi Arabia is our closest friend and this peace initiative will strengthen the Muslim Ummah,” he said.

The Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman during an interview with Saudi media has said that Iran is a neighbouring country, and all we aspire for is a good and special relationship with Iran.

He added: We do not want Iran's situation to be difficult. On the contrary, we want Iran to grow and to push the region and the world towards prosperity.

