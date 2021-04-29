ّFM spox reacts to recent remarks of the Saudi Crown Prince

In response to a question about the recent remarks of the Saudi Crown Prince regarding Iran-Saudi Arabia ties and regional developments, Khatibzadeh said that the two important regional countries and the Islamic world could enter a new chapter of engagement and cooperation through constructive dialogue to achieve regional peace, stability and development by overcoming disputes.

The foreign ministry spokesman added that Iran is playing a pioneering role in enhancing regional cooperation by presenting proposals like the Hormoz peace plan and plans for dialogue and cooperation in the Persian Gulf region.

He said the Islamic Republic of Iran is a pioneer in regional cooperation and welcomes a change in Saudi Arabia’s positions.

