Rahim Dadinejhad told IRNA on Tuesday that this ancient grave was found by farmers while they were working on plains.

In this tomb , three clay pots were found belonging to The 1st millennium BC.

Chitab city is the capital of Kabgian District, in Boyer-Ahmad County, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province, Iran.

