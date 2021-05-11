Iran, EU JCPOA parties meet in Vienna

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi who leads Iran's teams to the talks conferred with the European officials on issues of mutual interest.

Three working groups are negotiating to resolve existing issues, including Iran’s JCPOA commitments, the lifting of sanctions, and the US' return to the deal, as well as executive arrangements during the talks.

All sides have agreed to speed up the process of the negotiations.

In the fourth round of Vienna talks, representatives of the P4+1 group (Britain, France, Russia, China plus Germany) and Iran started working on technical and expert issues, as well as preparing a draft for a potential agreement.

