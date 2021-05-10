Iran has made great strides in defense systems: Cmdr

Hajizadeh made the remarks on the sidelines of the introductory ceremony of the Commander of Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base.

"The use of research and producing of defense systems, including missiles, radars, and electronic warfare systems require a very precise control command," he added.

Commander of Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps added that in comparison to the past, today, "our control command has a newer form and we are witnessing many developments in this field".

Commander of Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps on Oct 6, 2020 said that if there are 20 manufacturers of radars in the world, Iran is definitely among the top 10.

The overlap of the radars of the IRGC and the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran is a huge military achievement, said Brigadier-General Hajizadeh on the sidelines with the ceremony to join the Qadir radar system to Iran’s air defense force network in Yazd Province, central Iran.

These radars are able to detect stealth flying objects as far as 350 km, he said, adding that the range may increase to 1,000 km depending on the height of the flying object.

He also said that the Iranian experts are able to provide the operational forces of the country with whatever radar needed.

6125**2050

