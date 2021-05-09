Fajr Intl Film Festival to host no foreign guests

In his first press conference on Sunday that was held online, Mehdi Asgarpour said that the coronavirus pandemic has caused special conditions, making a great in change in the way film festival are held, as some were cancelled and some others were held online.

The festival was due to be held on March last year, but it was cancelled as the first international film event affected by the pandemic, Asgarpou stated.

Referring to the Cannes’s use of Cinando platform to hold festivals, he added that FIFF entered to a partnership with the platform after it solved some security issues.

60 packages and 400 user capacities have been reserved in Cinando platform to hold some parts of the festival, in which only selected people can participate, he explained.

Asgarpour also said that workshops would be held online, as some trainers wouldn’t have the opportunity to travel to Iran due to the pandemic.

He questioned critics claiming that organizing a film festival in a condition that the country has been hit both by economic hardship and the coronavirus spread seems to be of no sense, saying that festivals are a part of film industry ecosystem and the whole system would be hurt if festivals were totally torn away.

The 38th Fajr International Film Festival is due to be held on May 26 – June 2, 2021.

