Ukrainian movie to be at FIFF

"We Are Here. We're Close" was directed and experienced by Armenian-Ukrainian filmmaker Roman Balayan.

"We Are Here. We're Close" was screened for the first time in the competition section of the 36th Warsaw Film Festival and will be presented in the international competition (Sa'adat Cinema) during the Fajr International Film Festival.

Iran's annual Fajr International Film Festival, or Fajr Film Festival, has been held every February and April in Tehran since 1982. The festival is supervised by the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance.

