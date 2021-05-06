May 6, 2021, 7:09 PM
Journalist ID: 3080
News Code: 84320398
0 Persons

Tags

Sec-Gen of PFLP: All plots against Iran failed

Sec-Gen of PFLP: All plots against Iran failed

Tehran, May 6, IRNA - Secretary-general of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) Ahmad Sa’adat said on Thursday that all plots against Iran had failed.

On Thursday, the Palestinian media published a message on the occasion of the International Quds Day by Ahmed Sa’adat who is in the Zionist regime's prison.

Declaring his support for Iran, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, and all supporters of the Palestinians rights, he said that all plots against Iran had failed.

He stated that the Zionist regime is on the verge of annihilation.

Pointing to their resistance until the liberation of Palestine, he said that they have no other choice and declared his full alliance with the resistance front.

He reiterated that they oppose imperialism, the Zionist enemy, injustice, and oppression in the world.

In this message, Sa’adat emphasized keeping the International Quds Day alive by the people of the world and confronting the occupation of the Zionist regime and stressed that the occupying regime of Quds is being annihilated.

He called for the formation of a unified national command to rise against the occupiers, adding that they continue to work to end internal divisions to continue the resistance.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
3 + 4 =