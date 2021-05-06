Sec-Gen of PFLP: All plots against Iran failed

On Thursday, the Palestinian media published a message on the occasion of the International Quds Day by Ahmed Sa’adat who is in the Zionist regime's prison.

Declaring his support for Iran, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, and all supporters of the Palestinians rights, he said that all plots against Iran had failed.

He stated that the Zionist regime is on the verge of annihilation.

Pointing to their resistance until the liberation of Palestine, he said that they have no other choice and declared his full alliance with the resistance front.

He reiterated that they oppose imperialism, the Zionist enemy, injustice, and oppression in the world.

In this message, Sa’adat emphasized keeping the International Quds Day alive by the people of the world and confronting the occupation of the Zionist regime and stressed that the occupying regime of Quds is being annihilated.

He called for the formation of a unified national command to rise against the occupiers, adding that they continue to work to end internal divisions to continue the resistance.

