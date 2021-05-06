Iran greatest supporter of Palestine, inspiration for resistance frontier

Academic Center for Education, Culture, and Research noted that the International Quds Day is the eternal tradition and legacy of late Imam Khomeini for the liberation of Qibla and the center of Muslim values and the right of the oppressed Palestinians.

It added that this great day is the covenant of the Islamic world and is the cause of liberating the holy land of Palestine and protecting the resistance and honor derived from the Muslim faith.

Today, the biggest defeat of the Zionist regime is facing the scandalous unproductive plans of the century deal, normalizing relations with some Arab countries and affecting the resistance front, it noted.

It further noted that despite all the pressures by the global arrogance, the US and the Israeli plots, the Islamic Republic of Iran with the strategic ideas of late Imam Khomeini and Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, as well as the sincere efforts of the martyr Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani is the greatest supporter of Palestine and the inspiration for the resistance frontier.

