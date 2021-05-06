Imam Khomeini’s initiative foiled Israeli conspiracy: Assyrian figure

In an interview with IRNA, Bet-Kolia said that closing the Israeli embassy in Iran and establishing the Palestinian embassy and also announcing the final Friday of Ramadan Month as the International Quds Day was a turning point in redemption of the holy Quds city from the Israeli occupation.

The Assyrian figure underlined that the Quds day is not peculiar to only Palestine, but it’s rather a global day to demonstrate that the Muslim world wouldn’t stand idle against the oppression, even if it is backed by greatest powers.

He condemned the US standing against the UN Human Rights Council which took measures to denounce Israeli crimes and human rights violations in Palestinian territories.

Bet-Kolia accused the United States of having double standard in dealing with human rights issues when it comes to violations by its allies.

He opined that Zionism aimed at making disputes among Palestinian nation to make Palestine insecure for non-Jewish people, adding “Not only Muslims are suffering from Zionist oppression, but we Christians in the Middle East are unable to pilgrimage to the birthplace of our holy prophet Jesus Christ.”

“Our prophet Jesus Christ walked on the soil of the holy land, but today the Zionists walk with their bloody boots over the footprints of our prophet, oppressing both Muslims and Christians,” Bet-Kolia further said.

He also slammed the Israeli regime for depriving Palestinians of their rights to access coronavirus vaccine, although it has vaccinated most of its own citizens.

The Assyrian figure commemorated martyred General Qassem Soleimani as the one who took important steps on the path to redemption of the Holy Quds.

