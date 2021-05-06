Islamic Jihad reaffirms continuation of battle against Israeli regime

In an online conference on Wednesday hosted by Tehran, al-Nakhalah described Quds day as collector of hopes and wishes of the Muslim world.

He mentioned the Holy Quds city as one corner of the divine revelation, other corners being Mecca and Medina, and stated that the Muslim ummah must reclaim sovereignty over Quds.

Al-Nakhalah gave an explanation of the Israeli crimes in Palestine and castigated normalization of ties with the Israeli regime by some Arab states.

While addressing the Israeli regime, he said that the “Palestinian nation will stay in their land and defend it at any expense. You will be soon ousted from our ancestral home and go back where you came from.”

