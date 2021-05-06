General Soleimani’s martyrdom to bear fruit in freedom of al-Quds

Manuel Muslim, a member of Islamic-Christian Council to Protect Palestinian Sanctities, said that Quds city represents the whole Palestine and its nation and is an axis that the Palestinian nation orbits around it.

He said that Quds belongs to both Muslims and Christians and the Zionist regime has ruined homes of both people and everyone who kills a Muslim, has in fact killed a Christian, too.

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Special Assistant in International Affairs Hossein Amir Abdollahian who chaired the webinar said that Quds is the first and foremost issue of the Islamic World.

He said that the US has repeatedly sent messages to Iran that if it recognized Israel, there would be no problem with its nuclear program, but Iran has categorically refused to recognize a child-killer regime. Tehran only recognizes a state in that land named Palestine whose capital is al-Quds.

Amir Abdollahian underlined that in Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s support for commanders such as martyred Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in defending Palestine, the countdown of Israel’s annihilation has started.

Sheik Mahir Hammoud, Secretary-General of World Association of Resistance Scholars, stated that the Quds Day has been reviving annually during the last 42 years and the Israeli regime has been withdrawing, referring to the defeat the Zionist regime which it suffered in 2000 and 2006 in Lebanon.

He underlined that the resistance movement would continue its path and it wouldn’t follow compromisers, as the awakening among Palestinian youth forbids them from giving up.

Osama Hamdan, member of Hamas leadership in Lebanon, said that the agreement recently signed between the Israeli regime and some Arab state which is named after Prophet Abraham is an indication that they are about creating a new faith ascribed to Abraham.

He said that the Islamic Ummah would stand up once against on its feet and defend its sanctities.

The Quds Day has another cultural meaning that is to break the taboo of normalizing the status quo by reminding the Palestinian cause once every year.

Several other figures including Munir Shafaq, renowned Palestinian author, Dr. Mahmoud al-Qammati, Dr. Yasin Hammoud, Director-General of al-Quds International Institute, Dr. Khalil al-Shawi al-Halabi, lecturer at Halab University in Syria and Professor Kumail Habib, the dean of Law and Political Sciences School of Lebanon University gave speeches in the webinar, emphasizing the importance of Quds day as means of keeping the cause of Palestine fresh and not letting it be forgotten.

The webinar was organized by Iran’s Cultural attaché in Lebanon, Dr. Abbas Khameyar.

