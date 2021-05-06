Quds Day strengthens resistance against dominion: Chilean analyst

In an interview with IRNA’s Europe and America Group, Hadwa mentioned the martyred Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani as the one who organized bases in the West Asia to organize and strengthen resistance frontier to oust dominant powers and Zionists from the region.

He said that preserving the Islamic and Christian face of the Holy Quds and protecting it against destruction is of great importance, emphasizing that the Israeli regime wants to make Quds a Western Jewish city so that displaced Muslims and Christians cannot return to their homeland.

Pointing to the assassination of Iran’s nuclear scientists by the Israeli regime, Hadwa said that such measures indicate the weakness of the regime and their fear of reclaiming the Holy Quds by Muslims in light of the late Imam Khomeini’s call.

He castigated some Arab states that betrayed the rights of Palestinians and forgot about Quds and al-Aqsa mosque. He said that they showed they pay no importance to their faith and dignity, as they’re only following the interests of imperial powers and Zionists.

The Chilean analyst also slammed the Israeli regime in depriving Palestinians of their rights to access coronavirus vaccine, saying that it indicates criminal face of Zionist leaders and hypocrisy of the West.

