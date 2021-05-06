Returning Palestinians to their homelands only solution to Palestinian issue

Condemning the crimes committed by the US and the Zionist regime against the oppressed Palestinians, the Secretariat of the Assembly of Experts in a statement commemorating International Quds Day emphasized the return of Palestinians to their homelands and the expulsion of usurper Zionists from this holy land as the only solution to the Palestinian issue.

It added that the Quds Day is not just Palestine Day, it is The Day of Islam. It is a world day, not a day dedicated only to Quds.

Stressing that International Quds Day is the day of commemoration of Imam Khomeini as the leader of the fight against global tyranny and international Zionism, it noted that today, the world is witnessing the fruit of this resistance and fight in the Muslim world against the criminals of the Israeli usurpers.

Believing that the only solution to the Palestinian issue is to return the Palestinians to their homelands and expel the usurper Zionists from there, it highlighted that while commemorating World Quds Day, we condemn the crimes committed by the US and the Zionist regime against this oppressed nation, and as Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said, "we believe that Islam will finally save Palestine and take back the dear Quds from the aggressors".

In Ramadan of 1979, the late Founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini designated the last Friday of the holy month as the Quds day to the world and said in a speech: "I call on all Muslims and Muslim governments to unite in order to get the hands of this occupier (Israel) and it supporters off Palestine and call on all Muslims around the world to name the last Friday of Ramadan month as the 'Quds Day' and declare the international solidarity of Muslims in supporting legal rights of (Palestinian) Muslims."

Since then, the world's freedom-seekers, especially in Islamic countries, have been staging massive rallies and organized special ceremonies to mark the occasion.

