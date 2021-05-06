$61m worth of goods exported from Iran's Arvand free zone

Ali Mousavi, Investment and Business Development Deputy in Arvand free zone, said that this number shows a tremendous growth from the same period last year with only 10 million dollars in exports.

Building material, clinker, mineral products, asphalt, industrial oils, food, and dairy were among exported goods, according to Mousavi who said that Iraq, Kuwait, UAE, Qatar, China, the CIS states, Australia and Germany were destinations of the exports in this period.

He also said that Arvand free zone had 3 million dollars income from transits, as it is located on the confluence of Arvand and Karoun rivers in southwest Iran.

The zone spans an area of 37,400 acres in northwest of the Persian Gulf, embracing Abadan, Khorramsharh and Minoushahr cities.

9416**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish