Iran, Iraq explore ways to pay gas arrears

Referring to contracts on gas exports which were signed by two countries in the past, Zanganeh said 24 billion cubic meters of gas have so far been exported to Iraq.

He hailed the good relations between the two countries and hoped the Iraqi minister’s trip will help further develop relations between the two ministries.

He also hoped for solving problems with regard to paying arrears.

Meanwhile, Hantoush said that Iran and Iraq enjoy good relations, adding that efforts will be made in line with promoting ties.

He also stressed efforts for finding a solution for paying arrears.

