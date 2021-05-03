Statistics show $4.2b positive trade balance in Iran’s mine sector

Based on the reports, 55,124,491 tons of mineral products worth $7,682,200,000 were exported last year.

Steel chain and products with $4,127,500,000 had a 53.7% share of exports.

Copper and downstream products with $958.1m, other sectors with $758m, cement chain with $485.8m and zinc chain with $357.6m are in the other rankings.

Meanwhile, 4,156,591 tons of mineral products worth $3,410,500,000 were imported to Iran.

The figure experienced 13% growth in weight and 6% in value.

