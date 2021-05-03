May 3, 2021, 10:04 AM
Journalist ID: 1843
News Code: 84316698
0 Persons

Tags

Statistics show $4.2b positive trade balance in Iran’s mine sector

Statistics show $4.2b positive trade balance in Iran’s mine sector

Tehran, May 2, IRNA – Statistics released by Iran's Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade show a positive trade balance worth 4,271,700,000 in the mineral industry sector during the past Iranian calendar year (ended March 20, 2021).

Based on the reports, 55,124,491 tons of mineral products worth $7,682,200,000 were exported last year.

Steel chain and products with $4,127,500,000 had a 53.7% share of exports.

Copper and downstream products with $958.1m, other sectors with $758m, cement chain with $485.8m and zinc chain with $357.6m are in the other rankings.

Meanwhile, 4,156,591 tons of mineral products worth $3,410,500,000 were imported to Iran.

The figure experienced 13% growth in weight and 6% in value.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish


 

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
8 + 5 =