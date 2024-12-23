Iran ready for dialogue, counter pressures simultaneously: SCFR chief

In an interview with Lebanon's Al Mayadeen TV Network on Monday, Kharrazi emphasized that Iran is open to negotiations while also resisting external pressures.

The head of Iran's Strategic Council of Foreign Relations stated that Tehran will determine its actions based on the policies established by the new US administration.

He also noted that Iran will respond reciprocally to any action taken against it.

Earlier, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan announced that President-elect Donald Trump could play a key role in reaching a nuclear agreement with Iran.

Despite the Islamic Republic's adherence to its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with world powers, Trump during his first term pulled his country unilaterally out of the agreement and earmarked anti-Iran sanctions under his so-called ‘maximum pressure campaign’.

The US policy and the non-compliance of European signatories to the deal prompted the Islamic Republic to gradually reduce its commitment under the framework of the JCPOA clauses.

Iran has, time and again, said that its nuclear-related measures are reversible if other parties to the deal show their full compliance with the JCPOA.

3266**2050