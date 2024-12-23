Iran committed to finishing North–South corridor: Pezeshkian

Pezeshkian told Russian Deputy Prime Minister for Transport Vitaly Savelyev, who is currently in Tehran with a Russian delegation, that the Iranian government is committed to finalizing the strategic transport network connecting Russia to India through Iran.

The Iranian president said that finishing the Rasht-Astara railway project in northern Iran, as an important part of the INSTC, was also a priority.

Pezeshkian said Iran was committed to the terms of the agreement on the railway project, and urged Russia to make necessary preparations . “We will ensure timely land acquisition and provide necessary documentation as per the agreement,” he added.

Savelyev invited Pezeshkian to visit Russia in early 2025, saying that the Russian government is preparing for this trip and the ensuing negotiations.

The Russian official also reaffirmed Moscow’s commitment to the Rasht-Astara railway project. He said Russia has secured the necessary credit line and is working with Azerbaijan to advance the INSTC.

Savelyev also separately met with Mohammad Reza Aref, Iran’s first-vice president, on Monday.

