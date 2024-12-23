Iran calls for executing Iran-Pakistan security agreement

A delegation from Pakistan headed by Mohammad Khorram Agha, Deputy Interior Minister of Pakistan, met with Iran's Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni on Monday.

During this meeting, Momeni, while welcoming the Deputy Interior Minister of Pakistan and the accompanying delegation, said that the two nations of Iran and Pakistan have very common historical roots in religious, cultural and neighborly dimensions.

Stating that the process of cooperation is good, he emphasized on the follow-up and implementation of the security agreement between the two friendly and neighboring countries.

Iran's interior minister expressed hope that the recent effective meetings between the two countries will continue in the future and that this security and border cooperation will lead to the development of trade between the two countries.

Mohammad Khorram Agha, Deputy Interior Minister of Pakistan, while appreciating Iran's hospitality, said: "We are witnessing a determination in the fields of combating drug trafficking and terrorism."

"The borders of the two countries have always been the borders of friendship, peace and security, and I hope we will see an increase in trade between the two countries to the amount of 10 billion dollars," he added.

