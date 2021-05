The virtual competition evaluated the defined basketball skills of the participants in the Asia-Pacific region with the participation of over 55 national federations in the categories of girls and boys.

Iran's team, in a group with Australia and Palestine, won a total of 4 challenges with a time of 605 seconds, 7 points and 3 wins to be qualified for the World Cup.

