Brigadier-General Yahya Elahi said that 165 firearms and hunting rifles, 700 bullets, 154 magazines, and three wirelesses were seized from the smugglers.

Elahi said that the three groups were arrested during five operations in Salas-e Babajani and Paveh, adding that eight people were arrested in the operations.

The discovered guns included colts and Kalashnikovs, as well.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish