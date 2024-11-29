Iran rejects anti-Tehran claims on violation of CWC

In reaction to the madia hype that Iran has violated the CWS, the Islamic Republic late on Thursday rejected the trumped-up claims.

Iran is a signatory to the CWC, which prohibits the development, production, and stockpiling of chemical weapons, said the country's mission in the UN.

The Islamic Republic is considered a victim of chemical weapons supplied by the West to Saddam's regime in Iraq imposed war on Iran in the 1980s, it noted.

In recent decades, there have been no reports of Iranian violations in this regard, it further noted.

The current allegations stem from the psychological warfare of the Zionist regime following its defeat on the Lebanon's front, it said.

