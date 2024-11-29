Iran capable of building destroyers, submarines: Army cmdr.

Rear Admiral Sayyari made the remarks while addressing the Friday prayer sermons in Mashhad, located in the Razavi Khorasan province of northeastern Iran.

He emphasized that all the equipment used by the country's navy is domestically-produced, stating that Iran is at the forefront of technology for manufacturing naval equipment.

He further asserted that security, supported by indigenous and domestic resources, is firmly established in the country's maritime activities, adding that the path to sea-based development is secure across all of Iran’s waters, as well as on land, in the sky, and throughout the entire territory.

The Deputy Coordinator of the Iranian Army also highlighted that there is security for maritime exchanges, noting that Iran has successfully protected more than 6,000 ships from piracy.

Rear Admiral Sayyari underlined that Iran's maritime diplomacy is currently at its best level.

