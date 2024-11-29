Gharibabadi urges EU to abandon irresponsible behavior toward int’l matters

In a post on his X account on Friday, Gharibabadi said, “Majid Takht Ravanchi [Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs] and I had a frank discussion with Enrique Mora [the deputy secretary general of the European External Action Service (EEAS)] on a variety of issues, including the perspective of nuclear and sanctions lifting negotiations in light of recent developments."

“It was reaffirmed to him that the EU should abandon its self-centered and irresponsible behavior towards issues and challenges of this continent and international matters,” he added.

Gharibabadi emphasized, “Europe should not project its own problems and mistakes onto others, including with regard to the conflict in Ukraine. With their complicit behavior towards the ongoing genocide in Gaza, Europe - specifically the three major countries- lack any moral ground to preach others on human rights."

He further noted, “Similarly, with regard to the nuclear issue of Iran, Europe has failed to be a serious player due to lack of self-confidence and responsibility. Europe is in need of self-recovery."

