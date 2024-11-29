Situation of Palestinians most significant human crisis in world: Iran

Baghaei today wrote a message on his X, formaerly Twitter, on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, observed on November 29 each year.

Palestine represents a universal humanitarian ideal and remains the most significant human crisis, symbolizing lost rights and numerous broken promises, he said.

On this occasion, "we pay tribute to the mythical resistance and perseverance of the Palestinian people against the long-term occupation and apartheid that has been the subject of a genocide in the last 14 months, he noted.

Now the enemy is violating the fundamental right of the Palestinian people in the most cruel way possible, he said.

He underlined that the world has a legal duty and moral responsibility to support the legitimate struggle of the Palestinians to gain the right to self-determination and live in peace and enjoy human dignity.

Since the beginning of the genocidal plot in Gaza and the subsequent invasion of Lebanon, the Zionist regime has repeatedly attacked medical centers and doctors and paramedics, and in addition to the complete destruction of many hospitals and the killing of the sick and wounded, hundreds of doctors have been martyred.

