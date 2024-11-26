Araghchi: Iran supports dialogue to promote peace between countries

In a part of his speech, referring to the human tragedy caused by the genocide and the killing of the Palestinian people, he severely criticized the inaction of the international institutions during the 14 months of continuous crimes by the Zionist regime.

"The crimes and brutality of the Zionist regime have put the international community to a serious test and international institutions such as the UN Security Council, the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court have failed to fulfill their responsibilities in the face of serious violations of international law and human rights," he added.

Araghchi termed it impossible to establish peace and stability in the world without paying attention to the current humanitarian disaster in West Asia and by stating that the Zionist regime has been seeking to destroy the Palestinian nation for several decades, he emphasized that the international community needs to take urgent measures. and collective to stop this colonial and racist plan.

He reminded the responsibility of the supporters of the Zionist regime in the crimes committed by the Zionist regime and emphasized that the United States and other countries that provide military and political support to this regime are considered its partners and accomplices and must be held accountable.

