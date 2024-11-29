Two Iranian remote robotic surgery systems launched in Indonesia

These Iranian remote robotic surgery systems were installed in Wahidin Hospital in Makassar and Adam Malik Hospital in Medan.

These advanced systems, designed and manufactured by the Iranian company Sina Robotics and Medical Innovators, represent significant technological progress.

Previously, two other Iranian surgeon robot systems from the same company were successfully installed at the hospitals of Bandung and Yogyakarta, and they are currently in use.

The Tehran University of Medical Sciences, Sina Robotics and Medical Innovators Company, the Ministry of Health of Indonesia, Hasanuddin University, and Indofarma Company have supported this project.

