PUMA announced on Friday that its sponsorship contract with the IFA will end on December 31, 2024.

The company faced severe sanctions globally due to its cooperation with the Israeli football authorities for over five years, largely influenced by the efforts of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

Many of the world's most prominent sports clubs joined these sanctions, opting not to use PUMA's products.

The BDS movement, which draws inspiration from the anti-apartheid movement in South Africa, was launched in 2005 by over 170 Palestinian organizations advocating for various forms of boycott against Israel until it complies with international law.

Calls for boycotting Israeli products and companies have intensified, particularly in light of Israel's ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip, which has resulted in the martyrdom of over 44,000 people since October 7 of last year.

3266**2050