Israel martyrs 33 more Palestinians in Gaza

Tehran, IRNA – The Ministry of Health of Gaza announced on Friday that 33 more Palestinians were martyred and 137 others were injured in the Israeli crimes in Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours.

The number of martyrs of the Zionist regimes' aggression on the Gaza Strip has increased to 44,363 people since October 7, 2023.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health also announced the latest number of injured as 105,070 people.

A number of bodies of the martyrs were left under the rubble and some others were left on the side of the roads, which the aid organizations are not able to transfer due to the continuous aggression of the Zionists.

The United Nations had issued a warning about hunger in the Gaza Strip in the wake of the ongoing Israeli genocidal war, saying more than one million people in the besieged Palestinian territory will face death and starvation by the middle of the next month.

