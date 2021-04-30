Iranian taekwondo athlete wins world bronze

Trained by Akbar Forouzan who has brought many successes for Iran’s national taekwondo team, Sedaqat managed to win the third place in the competition in the pumsae category.

The competition was held online for one month and 486 athletes from 49 countries competed for championship.

Iranian athletes won two gold, one silver and one bronze medal in the team competition and three gold, three silver and one bronze in the open challenge category.

Pumsae, literally meaning form, is a category in taekwondo in which the athletes perform martial arts techniques either in person or in unison.

