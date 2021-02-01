Feb 1, 2021, 1:59 PM
Official says Iran will send 50 athletes to Tokyo Paralympics

Tehran, Feb 1, IRNA – Head of Iranian Paralympics team, Hadi Rezaie, said on Monday that Iran will send 50 athletes and 20 technical staff to Tokyo Paralympics.

Rezaie said all arrangements have been made for sending athletes to Tokyo Paralympics.

He added that no reports have so far been released with regard to cancelling the event.

No new field will be added and Iran will send two fighters in Para-taekwondo field, he said, adding that two athletes will also be sent in blind Judo field.

Rezaei said that Iran’s sitting volleyball team will have 12 members.

Basketball team will have 12 players in Tokyo, he noted.

Iran will also send two athletes of blind track-and-field to Tokyo Paralympics.

