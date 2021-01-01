Iranian female Para Taekwondo athlete ranks first in world

The disabled athlete who has so far won several medals in the international events told IRNA on Friday, "I ranked first in the world's online competitions in the field of Poomsae held in Belgium."

"The competitions were held in two age brackets that I stood in the first position in the category above 18 years," she said.

Nabavi who is currently studying in University of Shiraz further noted that he is continuing exercises in her home under coronavirus conditions.

Nabavi, who was born in Shiraz in 1998, started Taekwondo at the age of 9, and in a competition hosted by Turkey in 2019, she won the gold medal in the weight category of minus 58.

She also won a gold and bronze medal at the 2018 Para-Asian Games in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

