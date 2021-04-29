Apr 29, 2021, 5:43 PM
Diplomacy in progress at highest level to save Iran nuclear deal: EU

London, April 29, IRNA – European Union's foreign policy spokesman Peter Stano said on Thursday that diplomacy is going on at the highest level in Vienna talks to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Speaking in a press conference in Brussels, Stano said that diplomatic efforts are in progress between the EU and other participants and also the US, but no details can be given because the diplomatic process is very sensitive.

Answering a question regarding the removal of the US sanctions on Iran, he said that the EU is the coordinator of the JCPOA and whatever decided in the Joint Commission is agreed on by the members.

The 18th session of the Joint Commission meeting started online on April 2 with the participation of representatives of Iran and 4+1.

