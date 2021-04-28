Apr 28, 2021, 9:52 AM
Top diplomat hails Russia, China cooperation with Iran on JCPOA

Tehran, April 28, IRNA – Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi has underscored the cooperation shown by Russia and China with Iran and said all sanctions imposed on Iran after the JCPOA implementation as well as those related to Obama and Trump terms should be lifted.

Araghchi said that Iran has not changed its stances.

The US should first lift all sanctions and Iran will return to its commitments after removal of sanctions is verified, he added.

Referring to the meetings of working group of the joint commission which will start work in Vienna tomorrow, he said the commission will concentrate on practical measures or arrangements.

The working group is responsible for reviewing the verification procedure and its period, Araghchi said.

He noted that if other parties are not serious enough, negotiations will be stopped.

He went to say that Russia and China have a lot in common with Iran almost in all fields.

