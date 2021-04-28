Top diplomat hails Russia, China cooperation with Iran on JCPOA

Araghchi said that Iran has not changed its stances.

The US should first lift all sanctions and Iran will return to its commitments after removal of sanctions is verified, he added.

Referring to the meetings of working group of the joint commission which will start work in Vienna tomorrow, he said the commission will concentrate on practical measures or arrangements.

The working group is responsible for reviewing the verification procedure and its period, Araghchi said.

He noted that if other parties are not serious enough, negotiations will be stopped.

He went to say that Russia and China have a lot in common with Iran almost in all fields.

