Vaezi: "Very good steps" taken so far in Vienna talks

In an interview with IRNA on Thursday, Mahmoud Vaezi said the talks in Vienna are complicated but still "what has been done so far is promising."

He noted that certain extremists inside the United States and the Zionist regime as well as some regional countries are investing hope on the failure of negotiations so it is important to take care of the negotiations.

The senior Iranian official stressed that Iran is not pursuing a policy of rush in negotiations which will result in missing chances but rather focusing on national interests based on the guidelines offered by the Supreme Leader.

The third round of JCPOA Joint Commission started on Tuesday in Vienna with participants stressing the need to speed up the negotiation process.

Talks will continue today.

1424

