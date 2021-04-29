COVID-19 claims 385 lives in Iran over past 24 hours: Official

A sum of 19,899 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 3,053 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

It added that with the 385 new deaths, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 71,351.

The Iranian health ministry noted that 1,938,064 patients out of a total of 2,479,805 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 5,367 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in intensive care units, it said.

9417**2050

