COVID-19 claims 434 lives in Iran over past 24 hours: Official

21,713 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 5,338 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

It added that with the 434 new deaths, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 70,966.

The Iranian health ministry noted that 1,923,081 patients out of a total of 2,459,906 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 5,338 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in intensive care units, it said.

The Iranian health ministry went on to say that 15,562,560 coronavirus diagnosis tests have so far been carried out across the country.

