COVID-19 claims 462 lives in Iran over past 24 hours: Official

20,963 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 3,386 of whom were hospitalized, Lari said.

She added that with the 462 new deaths, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 70,532.

Lari noted that 1,907,190 patients out of a total of 2,438,193 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 5,287 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She went on to say that 15,435,147 coronavirus diagnosis tests have so far been carried out across the country.

