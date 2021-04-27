Pakistan considering import of oxygen from Iran to overcome Corona crisis: Minister

Fawad Chaudhry expressed these views at a press conference about the coronavirus situation in the country on Tuesday.

He added in the current situation, there is no shortage of oxygen but the government is also considering import of oxygen if need arises.

He said it was a bit difficult to bring oxygen into the country from other states as it is not possible to transport it into the country via air.

"Oxygen has to be transported via land," he said, adding that while Pakistan is facing a crisis, there is still no need to panic right now.

Pakistan's information minister said that domestic oxygen production has grown significantly over the past year, however we will be ready to import oxygen in case of any shortages and further needs.

About latest COVID-19 situation in the country, the Information Minister said around 5,000 patients suffering from Coronavirus pandemic are in a critical condition, which is the highest number of COVID-19 affectees as compared to the last two peaks of the contagion. He said currently we are producing 792 metric tons of oxygen to meet the requirement of COVID-19 patients.

According to the National Command and Operation Center, the number of COVID-19 patients in Pakistan has soared to 804,939 with 699,816 recoveries and 17,329 deaths.

In the past 24 hours, 4,487 people have been infected with the Coronavirus in different parts of Pakistan, while 142 patients died.

