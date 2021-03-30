Iranian ambassador wishes speedy recovery to Pakistan President

Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini in a tweet on Tuesday said all my prayers for President Arif Alvi and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak.

“May Allah bless you both with good health and speedy recovery,” he prayed.

President Arif Alvi and Pervez Khattak on Monday revealed through their twitter accounts that they have tested positive for coronavirus.

Pakistani official sources say President's condition is stable and the Pakistani defense minister is being treated by doctors.

Senior Pakistani officials contracted Covid-19 at a time when the whole country is in the grip of third wave of the pandemic.

Earlier Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and his wife had also tested positive for Covid-19. According to the Minister of Health, Imran Khan and his wife are in the process of recovery and in a stable condition.

