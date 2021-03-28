Mar 28, 2021, 8:47 PM
Iranian diplomat condoles demise of Pakistan National Library chief

Islamabad, March 28, IRNA -- Cultural Counselor of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Pakistan has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Syed Ghayyur Hussain Shah, Director General of National Library of Pakistan.

Ehsan Khazaei who is also representative of Iran’s National Library and Archives Organization in Pakistan in his message on Sunday said deceased Ghayyur Hussain Shah played a vital role to enhance ties between the national libraries of the two states.

Dr. Ashraf Boroujerdi, Head of the National Library and Archives Organization in a special message to the Ambassador of Pakistan in Iran, Rahim Hayat Qureshi also expressed deep grief on the death of Director General of country’s National Library.

He praised the role of Syed Ghayyur Hussain Shah for boosting library cooperation between Iran and Pakistan.

Syed Ghayyur Hussain who contracted Covid-19 on March 25 had been undergoing treatment of the disease at PIMS Hospital in Islamabad. However, he could not survive the deadly virus and passed away on Thursday.

