Pakistan asks for Iranian help in restoration of Pak's national documents

Tehran, July 16, IRNA - Ambassador of Pakistan to Iran Riffat Masood said that the National Library of Iran is very rich and Pakistan needs to take advantage of the valuable experiences and knowledge of Iranians in order to maintain its works.

Pakistani ambassador to Iran in a meeting with Ashraf Boroujerdi, director of the National Library and Archives of Iran, on Tuesday, expressed her satisfaction, saying, “The National Library and Archives of Iran is a very good place. During the visit, I saw a lot of valuable books and resources.”

She emphasized on the necessity of concluding a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between Iranian and Pakistani libraries.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Iran, noted that the library in Iran is bigger and richer in terms of the size and works than the Library of Pakistan, adding, "There is a library in Pakistan, but it is not the size of the National Library of Iran, and the number of books there are in comparison with the National Library of Iran is very small.”

Masood added that "we need to gain valuable experiences in the field of maintenance of books and documents”, noting that the center of attention of the people of Pakistan are politics and jobs, and they do not pay much attention to the subject of the book. We hope that by holding training workshops Iranian friends will accompany us on this path.”

