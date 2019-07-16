Pakistan asks for Iranian help in restoration of Pak's national documents

Pakistani ambassador to Iran in a meeting with Ashraf Boroujerdi, director of the National Library and Archives of Iran, on Tuesday, expressed her satisfaction, saying, “The National Library and Archives of Iran is a very good place. During the visit, I saw a lot of valuable books and resources.”

She emphasized on the necessity of concluding a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between Iranian and Pakistani libraries.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Iran, noted that the library in Iran is bigger and richer in terms of the size and works than the Library of Pakistan, adding, "There is a library in Pakistan, but it is not the size of the National Library of Iran, and the number of books there are in comparison with the National Library of Iran is very small.”

Masood added that "we need to gain valuable experiences in the field of maintenance of books and documents”, noting that the center of attention of the people of Pakistan are politics and jobs, and they do not pay much attention to the subject of the book. We hope that by holding training workshops Iranian friends will accompany us on this path.”

