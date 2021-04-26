JCPOA Joint Commission Meeting to be held on April 27

The meeting will be held with the participation of the delegations of Iran and the P4+1 (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and China) and the European Union representative.

Today, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi left Tehran for Vienna to go ahead with talks with P4+1.

During the previous meeting on April 20, the JCPOA participating countries agreed to establish a third expert group next week to examine the practical arrangements needed to implement the lifting of sanctions and then return of the US to the JCPOA.

